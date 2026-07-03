Analysis: More than 900 insolvency proceedings in Romania this June 

In June 2026, the number of insolvency proceedings continued the upward trend of the previous months, the financial analysis platform RisCo.ro said. While more than 800 new insolvency proceedings were opened in May 2026, the figure exceeded 900 in June 2026.

Compared to the same period last year, when 745 proceedings were recorded, this represents an annual increase of approximately 26%.

Bucharest continues to account for the highest number of insolvency proceedings in the country, with 205 cases opened in June 2026, compared to 190 during the same month last year. An 8% increase was recorded between June 2025 and June 2026.

Ilfov recorded 62 insolvency proceedings in June 2026, up from 43 in the same month of the previous year, a 44% increase. Cluj saw the number of insolvency proceedings rise from 30 in June 2025 to 52 in June 2026, an increase of 73%. Bihor followed a similar upward trend, recording 49 insolvency proceedings in June 2026 compared to 36 in the corresponding month of the previous year, representing a 36% increase.

Meanwhile, Buzău recorded the most significant decline, with insolvency proceedings falling by 56%. Caraș-Severin registered a 50% decrease, while Mehedinți saw a 40% reduction in newly opened proceedings. Other counties reporting declines in June 2026 include Sălaj (-33%), Galați (-29%), Olt (-27%), Dâmbovița (-25%), Giurgiu (-25%), Brașov (-22%), Sibiu (-17%), and Dolj (-16%).

The construction of residential and non-residential buildings sector recorded 66 insolvency proceedings in June 2026, compared to 38 in June 2025, an increase of approximately 74%. The road freight transport and removal services sector saw insolvency proceedings rise by approximately 110%, from 21 to 44 cases. Restaurants experienced an increase of 72%.

simona@romania-insider.com