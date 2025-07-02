Tech

Romania's FWF by AROBS named UiPath Fast Track Partner to drive Agentic Automation adoption

02 July 2025

Intelligent process automation solutions provider FWF, part of the AROBS Group, has been recognized by Romanian-born unicorn UiPath, a global leader in agentic automation, as an Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner, joining an elite group of UiPath partners.

The distinction recognizes FWF by AROBS’s commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in enterprise automation, according to the company.

The Agentic Automation Fast Track program, launched by UiPath in early 2025, includes a select group of global partners who actively contribute to the development and testing of UiPath’s latest ecosystem of products, such as AI Agents, Agent Builder, and UiPath Maestro, within a collaborative framework. 

FWF by AROBS is one of the few companies in Central and Eastern Europe granted early access to the new Agentic Automation platform.

“This designation marks more than a milestone for FWF, it reflects the broader commitment of AROBS to invest in the convergence of AI and RPA, enabling systems that not only automate but increasingly think, decide, and act autonomously. FWF by AROBS is playing a key role in expanding our group’s portfolio of next-generation enterprise solutions, from finance and healthcare to logistics and compliance by delivering scalable automation with real business impact,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS. 

While traditional RPA automates repetitive, rules-based tasks, the UiPath Agentic Automation Platform introduces AI agents that understand context, analyze unstructured data, and make autonomous decisions with minimal human input. These agents become integrated team members, interacting with existing systems and collaborating with employees in complex workflows spanning multiple departments. 

As an Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner, FWF by AROBS aims to move beyond classic RPA solutions. The company can now deliver advanced solutions that significantly reduce manual effort, accelerate process execution, and enhance operational agility, according to the official press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

