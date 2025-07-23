Energy

Rezolv Energy secures EUR 331 mln to complete Romania's largest wind farm

23 July 2025

Rezolv Energy, backed by global investor Actis, has secured up to EUR 331 million in additional project finance facilities to complete the second phase of its VIFOR wind farm in Buzău County, Romania, the company announced on July 22. The new funding will support the construction of an additional 269 MW, bringing the project to its full 461 MW capacity.

The financing was arranged through Rezolv's local project subsidiary, First Look Solutions, and is supported by a consortium of lenders that also financed Phase 1. These include Erste Group, UniCredit Group, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Intesa Sanpaolo Group, OTP Bank, and Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien.

Phase 1 of the VIFOR project, currently under construction, will install 192 MW using 30 wind turbines of 6.4MW each. It is expected to become operational by spring 2026. 

Phase 2, which will add 42 turbines, is scheduled for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2027. Once complete, the 461 MW facility will produce enough electricity to power more than 700,000 households annually.

"VIFOR will become the largest wind farm built in Romania in the last decade and one of the largest onshore wind farms in Europe," Rezolv Energy stated.

The lenders acknowledged Rezolv's alignment with international environmental and social sustainability standards, including the IFC's Performance Standards, the Equator Principles, and the EBRD's Performance Requirements.

In addition to its environmental contribution, the VIFOR project is expected to generate hundreds of local jobs and stimulate economic development in Buzău County. Rezolv has also pledged to support community initiatives in the region to ensure long-term local benefits.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rezolv Energy)

