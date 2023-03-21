Rezolv Energy: coal-fired plants are good short-term alternative to costly storage facilities

It is cheaper to keep the coal-fired power plants while integrating renewables than to invest in storage facilities, argues Matej Krušpán, CCO Rezolv Energy – the local subsidiary of British Actis infrastructure investment fund.

Within three years, Actis plans to finish the works at 2,000 MW in solar and wind, a portfolio involving EUR 2 billion of investments, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Upon completion, this portfolio will be able to generate 4 TWh of clean energy, about 8% of Romania's current consumption.

This is one of the largest portfolios in development in Romania, which also includes the 1,000 MW solar project in Arad, the largest in Europe.

At the moment, in Romania, about 3,300 MW are mounted in wind projects and almost 1,400 MW in solar parks, all of which have a 14% contribution to energy production in 2021. The figures should increase significantly in the coming years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)