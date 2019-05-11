Revolution tram starts running in Romanian city where 1989 events began

The Revolution Tram is now running in Timişoara, the western Romania city where the 1989 Revolution started.

The tram was painted by artists Alina Bohoru and Mircea Popescu, and allows travelers to see some of the symbols of the 1989 events. It is part of a project run by the Timişoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association.

As part of the same project, 23 tram stations feature cartoons created by Sorina Vazelina, offering a recollection of the December 1989 events. Those who wait for the tram can read true stories from the 1989 Revolution, gathered and displayed as cartoons.

“History exists through people, in easy reachable places, transited ones, which offer a context for the discovery of the past, not just in books and museums. We hope you are inspired by the way artists commemorated 30 years since the Revolution and that you find in their works the peace and freedom that should define any travel, regardless of the destination,” Simona Neumann, the executive director of the Timişoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association, explained.

(Photo: Timişoara 2021 Facebook Page)

[email protected]