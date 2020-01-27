Romania Insider
Business
Telekom Romania hikes prices for third time in less than a year
27 January 2020
Telecom group Telekom Romania has announced the third price increase for its services in less than a year, under the circumstances that its indirect main shareholder Deutsche Telekom is seeking buyers for its Romanian subsidiaries, with the negotiations reportedly in an advanced stage.

The service fees will rise by RON 2 (EUR 0.42) per subscription, irrespective of the nature (hence price) of the subscription - fixed (internet, voice, cable TV) or mobile services.

DT’s representatives have resumed this month the talks with the new Government, which still controls 46% in the fix line operations and, indirectly, a smaller part in the mobile telecom operations.

The price hike is explained by the rising costs and “the need to remain economically viable", according to Telekom representatives quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

"In the context of increasing costs related to the communications services, as well as to further ensure economic viability, Telekom Romania needs to change the conditions for the provision of electronic communications services and to increase some of the fees for the communications services in its portfolio. This change is also influenced by the higher costs in all business sectors, in the current economic landscape,” the company explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal

