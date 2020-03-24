Retailers in RO try to secure employees and suppliers amid Covid-19 crisis

In contrast to the non-food retailers, the hypermarkets, supermarkets and food stores in Romania have seen robust demand in the last two weeks as the population has been seeking to build up reserves for the time when the cross-border transport disruptions will result in thinner supply of basic consumer goods and perhaps higher prices.

At least this seems to be the consensus expectation of those who have emptied the shelves of the large hypermarkets over the past days.

To secure safe supplies and smooth operations, the food retail chains have started giving incentives to suppliers and employees. Some of them capitalize on the opportunities and seek to hire part of the employees sent home by non-food stores.

Supermarket chain Profi, for instance, announced that it “prepares to significantly increase its staff, because the company’s mission is no longer doing business but acting as a private entity that is feeding the population,” according to Profi Romania general manager.

In another strategic move, Kaufland, the largest food retailer in Romania, has announced that it would pay the bills to its suppliers within 7 days, compared to 30 days as it is currently happening, Economica.net reported. The measure was taken in the context of the coronavirus crisis, in order to secure the necessary stocks on the shelves. The company specifies that securing freight inventory is the most important goal, after the safety of customers, and that the measure will be applied to invoices already registered in the system.

(Photo: Tyler Olson | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]