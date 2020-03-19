Retailers in Romanian malls invoke the state of emergency to suspend rental contracts

Retailers operating in local malls - with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies - will suspend their lease contracts as well as the individual employment contracts of their commercial workers for the whole duration of the state of emergency, the Romanian Retailers' Organization (RORETAIL) announced in a statement on Wednesday, March 18.

RORETAIL invokes the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as a fortuitous event that includes together both the force majeure and the fortuitous situation and, according to articles 1351 and 1271 of the Civil Code, asks the suspension of the lease agreements with the malls for the entire duration of the state of emergency, which was decreed on March 16, Agerpres reported.

The Romanian Retailers' Organization - RORETAIL is an association that groups over 500 stores in Romania. They sell about 100 national and international brands, with over 3,000 employees.

