Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 08:13
Business
Retail sales keep growing fast in Romania
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales maintained a robust growth rate in April, only marginally slower than the pace recorded in the first quarter of the year, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on June 5.

Food sales strengthened in the month after the non-food and fuel sales demonstrated steeper dynamics over the previous months.

The retail turnover volume, expressed in comparable prices and excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 3.6% in gross terms in April compared to the previous month. However, after workday and seasonality adjustments, the retail trade turnover decreased by 0.2% month-on-month.

Compared to the same month of last year, the retail turnover volume increased both in gross terms (by 7.1% year-on-year) and in adjusted terms (by 6.8%).

The retail turnover volume in the year-to-date period (January-April) increased by 8.1% year-on-year (gross terms). As regards the breakdown by categories of goods, the sales of food goods strengthened in April (+9.0% compared to +4.7% in year-to-date period) while the sales of non-food goods lost momentum (+7.1% in April compared to +10.1% in January-April).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 08:13
Business
Retail sales keep growing fast in Romania
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales maintained a robust growth rate in April, only marginally slower than the pace recorded in the first quarter of the year, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on June 5.

Food sales strengthened in the month after the non-food and fuel sales demonstrated steeper dynamics over the previous months.

The retail turnover volume, expressed in comparable prices and excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 3.6% in gross terms in April compared to the previous month. However, after workday and seasonality adjustments, the retail trade turnover decreased by 0.2% month-on-month.

Compared to the same month of last year, the retail turnover volume increased both in gross terms (by 7.1% year-on-year) and in adjusted terms (by 6.8%).

The retail turnover volume in the year-to-date period (January-April) increased by 8.1% year-on-year (gross terms). As regards the breakdown by categories of goods, the sales of food goods strengthened in April (+9.0% compared to +4.7% in year-to-date period) while the sales of non-food goods lost momentum (+7.1% in April compared to +10.1% in January-April).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40