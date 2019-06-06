Retail sales keep growing fast in Romania

Romania’s retail sales maintained a robust growth rate in April, only marginally slower than the pace recorded in the first quarter of the year, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on June 5.

Food sales strengthened in the month after the non-food and fuel sales demonstrated steeper dynamics over the previous months.

The retail turnover volume, expressed in comparable prices and excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 3.6% in gross terms in April compared to the previous month. However, after workday and seasonality adjustments, the retail trade turnover decreased by 0.2% month-on-month.

Compared to the same month of last year, the retail turnover volume increased both in gross terms (by 7.1% year-on-year) and in adjusted terms (by 6.8%).

The retail turnover volume in the year-to-date period (January-April) increased by 8.1% year-on-year (gross terms). As regards the breakdown by categories of goods, the sales of food goods strengthened in April (+9.0% compared to +4.7% in year-to-date period) while the sales of non-food goods lost momentum (+7.1% in April compared to +10.1% in January-April).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)