Restoration works begin in Bucharest’s Herăstrău Park, will end in 2026

Work has begun on restoring the alleys in Bucharest’s Herăstrău Park, as some were severely affected by the collapse of the bank and were facing a real risk of falling. The restorations will be complete in 2026.

Herăstrău Park is nearly 100 years old and has been worn down by weather events and other phenomena.

The first interventions have already been made to secure a section of the alley, where the lake’s bank collapsed due to erosion and weather conditions. However, this is a temporary measure before more extensive works will be done, according to local authorities.

“The alley between the Rowing Club and the Fishermen’s Area is severely affected and presents a real risk of collapse. Today we started safety works, a necessary and immediate intervention long awaited by all those who visit the park,” announced interim mayor Stelian Bujduveanu, who was in Herăstrău together with city manager Lucian Judele.

“We are continuing the procedures to obtain the necessary authorization for the major bank consolidation project. We estimate that starting in October, we will be able to launch this complex project. As part of it, we will also modernize the lighting system, so that Herăstrău will be a safe and welcoming park even in the evening,” explained Bujduveanu.

Beyond restorations, cleaning and sanitation works are also being carried out in the largest park of the capital.

The entire process will continue throughout 2026.

“Rehabilitation works will take place in two stages: the first stage, from October 2025 until April 2026, and the second stage starting in the fall of 2026. Our goal is that by 2026, Herăstrău Park will look like the parks in European capitals,” city manager Lucian Judele said.

(Photo source: Stelian Bujduveanu on Facebook)