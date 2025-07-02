Finance

Reserves of Romania’s central bank rise to EUR 58.2 bln in June 2025

02 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania, or BNR, totaled EUR 58.281 billion at the end of June 2025, up by 4.71% compared to May 31, 2025. 

During the month of June, there were inflows of EUR 6.1 billion, representing changes in foreign currency minimum reserves established by credit institutions at the BNR; funding of the Ministry of Finance accounts, including a tranche from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan granted by the European Commission, amounting to approximately EUR 1.28 billion, and funding of the European Commission account, among others, according to Agerpres.

BNR also reported outflows of EUR 3.48 billion, representing changes in foreign currency minimum reserves established by credit institutions at BNR, payments of principal and interest on public debt denominated in foreign currency, and others. 

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given developments in international prices, its value stood at EUR 9.34 billion.

Romania's international reserves (foreign exchange plus gold) on June 30, 2025, amounted to EUR 67.627 billion, compared to EUR 65.359 billion on May 31, 2025.

Payments due in July 2025 on public debt denominated in foreign currency, either directly or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to approximately EUR 476 million.

This year, BNR reportedly spent/sold EUR 6 billion of its foreign exchange reserves - about 10% at that time - to prop up the local currency after the victory of far-right presidential candidate George Simion in the first round of elections, which led to the collapse of the government. The currency relatively recovered after the election of centrist Nicusor Dan as president.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Reserves of Romania’s central bank rise to EUR 58.2 bln in June 2025

02 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania, or BNR, totaled EUR 58.281 billion at the end of June 2025, up by 4.71% compared to May 31, 2025. 

During the month of June, there were inflows of EUR 6.1 billion, representing changes in foreign currency minimum reserves established by credit institutions at the BNR; funding of the Ministry of Finance accounts, including a tranche from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan granted by the European Commission, amounting to approximately EUR 1.28 billion, and funding of the European Commission account, among others, according to Agerpres.

BNR also reported outflows of EUR 3.48 billion, representing changes in foreign currency minimum reserves established by credit institutions at BNR, payments of principal and interest on public debt denominated in foreign currency, and others. 

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given developments in international prices, its value stood at EUR 9.34 billion.

Romania's international reserves (foreign exchange plus gold) on June 30, 2025, amounted to EUR 67.627 billion, compared to EUR 65.359 billion on May 31, 2025.

Payments due in July 2025 on public debt denominated in foreign currency, either directly or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to approximately EUR 476 million.

This year, BNR reportedly spent/sold EUR 6 billion of its foreign exchange reserves - about 10% at that time - to prop up the local currency after the victory of far-right presidential candidate George Simion in the first round of elections, which led to the collapse of the government. The currency relatively recovered after the election of centrist Nicusor Dan as president.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu sent to trial for promoting fascist, legionary ideology
02 July 2025
Transport
DP World launches region’s first drive-through scanner at Romania’s Port of Constanța
02 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Lending fintech OMRO lists corporate bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange
02 July 2025
Energy
Final testing underway at USD 160 mln cogeneration plant on Petromidia platform in Romania
02 July 2025
Sports
Romania’s former world boxing champion Mihai Leu dies at 56
01 July 2025
Real Estate
Romanian entrepreneur digitalizes UK construction sector with ERP solution
01 July 2025
Real Estate
RIVUS project in Cluj-Napoca to host Romania’s largest Cărturești bookstore
01 July 2025
Transport
Bucharest southern half-ring A0 opens, allowing motorists to bypass the capital completely