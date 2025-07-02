Reserves of Romania’s central bank rise to EUR 58.2 bln in June 2025

The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania, or BNR, totaled EUR 58.281 billion at the end of June 2025, up by 4.71% compared to May 31, 2025.

During the month of June, there were inflows of EUR 6.1 billion, representing changes in foreign currency minimum reserves established by credit institutions at the BNR; funding of the Ministry of Finance accounts, including a tranche from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan granted by the European Commission, amounting to approximately EUR 1.28 billion, and funding of the European Commission account, among others, according to Agerpres.

BNR also reported outflows of EUR 3.48 billion, representing changes in foreign currency minimum reserves established by credit institutions at BNR, payments of principal and interest on public debt denominated in foreign currency, and others.

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given developments in international prices, its value stood at EUR 9.34 billion.

Romania's international reserves (foreign exchange plus gold) on June 30, 2025, amounted to EUR 67.627 billion, compared to EUR 65.359 billion on May 31, 2025.

Payments due in July 2025 on public debt denominated in foreign currency, either directly or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to approximately EUR 476 million.

This year, BNR reportedly spent/sold EUR 6 billion of its foreign exchange reserves - about 10% at that time - to prop up the local currency after the victory of far-right presidential candidate George Simion in the first round of elections, which led to the collapse of the government. The currency relatively recovered after the election of centrist Nicusor Dan as president.

