Remote work gains traction among employers in Romania amid Covid-19 crisis

The number of remote job vacancies on the eJobs online recruitment platform has tripled since the beginning of March, compared to the same period of last year, according to a poll carried by the recruiting platform.

This proves that all employers have become much more open to the idea of working with teams that work from home than ever before.

“Where it will be proven that remote work is possible without a negative impact on the business, most likely, we will see that more remote jobs will appear in the market and more employees will be working from home, in the long term,” said Bogdan Badea, CEO eJobs Romania.

There are currently about 350 offers for remote jobs on the eJobs platform. Most open positions are for specialists in content marketing, customer support, financial consulting, accounting, digital marketing or consulting in European funds.

The interest for remote jobs among candidates has increased as well. Since the beginning of March, the searches from candidates for remote jobs have increased by 400%. The searches for part-time jobs also increased by 151% compared to March last year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)