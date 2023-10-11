Rehau Window Solutions inaugurates EUR 10 mln logistics centre in central Romania

Rehau Window Solutions inaugurated its logistics centre in Cisnădie, Sibiu county, on October 10, after an investment of EUR 10 million. The new facility is part of German Rehau’s global growth strategy and will be used to serve regional market partners and customers, such as those in the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria, or Greece.

The 52,900 sqm logistics centre accommodates a modern warehouse and a wrapping line for the Rehau Window Solutions division. The opening created 63 new jobs, the company said.

“The logistics centre in Cisnădie is the long-awaited step for Rehau Window Solutions to develop the business in Romania and the region. The existence of the packaging line is an additional advantage, as this capacity increases the value of the division’s services on the domestic and regional market,” said Paul Chipriean, director of Window Solutions Rehau Romania.

Rehau has a history of 27 years in Romania and currently has 132 employees nationwide. The company’s turnover stood at around EUR 50 million in 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)