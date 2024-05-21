Western Romania: Rehabilitation of Timișoara’s emblematic Studio Cinema almost complete

The Timișoara City Hall in western Romania will soon complete the rehabilitation of the Studio Cinema, located in the central area of the city. The project is valued at approximately RON 14.2 million, or EUR 2.9 million.

Studio Cinema is the third cinema renovated by the Timișoara City Hall, following Cinema Victoria, which reopened in September 2022, and Cinema Timiș, the largest of the city's traditional cinemas, which reopened in October last year.

"100,000 film and quality event enthusiasts have already crossed the thresholds of Timiș and Victoria cinemas since we reopened them. It is a community that we continue to develop by opening new spaces for films and events. Studio Cinema is the third fully modernized cinema we have reopened in the last two years," said Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timișoara, in a press release.

After modernization, the cinema will retain its historic facade and will have two halls, one with 190 seats and the second with 64 seats. Additionally, there is a space with a capacity of 80 seats on the roof. It will also have a bar inside.

Built in the central area of the city during the interwar period, in 1938, in Art Deco style, Studio Cinema ceased its activity in 2000.

The rehabilitation work will be completed at the beginning of this summer, and the cinema will open in the fall with a regular schedule.

(Photo source: Cinema Studio on Facebook)