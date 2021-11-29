Registered unemployment down to 2.76% in Romania

At the end of October 2021, the unemployment rate registered at the national level in Romania was 2.76%, 0.09pp lower compared to the previous month and 0.51pp lower compared to that of October 2020.

Romania owes its low unemployment rate to the return to higher mobility within the European Union. The unemployment rate reflects now somewhat the mismatch of skills and the still significant size of the grey labour market, as the employers are pressing the Government to approve higher limits for foreign workers in constructions and HoReCa.

Regarding registered unemployment, the low readings also reflect the weak efficiency of the labour bureaus and people’s tendency to rely on alternative channels for seeking jobs.

The total number of registered unemployed people in Romania at the end of October 2021 was 241,540, 7,611 less than at the end of the previous month, Wall-street.ro reported. Out of the total registered unemployed people, 55,915 were receiving unemployment benefits, and 185,625 were not.

By areas of residence, the number of unemployed people at the end of October is as follows: 74,794 unemployed come from urban areas, and 166,746 unemployed come from rural areas.

Most of the unemployed people are aged between 40 and 49 years (62,629), followed by those over 55 years of age (49,064), in contrast to the fewer unemployed people between 25 and 29 years old (11,581).

