Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 10:06
Business

Registered unemployment down to 2.76% in Romania

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

At the end of October 2021, the unemployment rate registered at the national level in Romania was 2.76%, 0.09pp lower compared to the previous month and 0.51pp lower compared to that of October 2020.

Romania owes its low unemployment rate to the return to higher mobility within the European Union. The unemployment rate reflects now somewhat the mismatch of skills and the still significant size of the grey labour market, as the employers are pressing the Government to approve higher limits for foreign workers in constructions and HoReCa.

Regarding registered unemployment, the low readings also reflect the weak efficiency of the labour bureaus and people’s tendency to rely on alternative channels for seeking jobs.

The total number of registered unemployed people in Romania at the end of October 2021 was 241,540, 7,611 less than at the end of the previous month, Wall-street.ro reported. Out of the total registered unemployed people, 55,915 were receiving unemployment benefits, and 185,625 were not.

By areas of residence, the number of unemployed people at the end of October is as follows: 74,794 unemployed come from urban areas, and 166,746 unemployed come from rural areas.

Most of the unemployed people are aged between 40 and 49 years (62,629), followed by those over 55 years of age (49,064), in contrast to the fewer unemployed people between 25 and 29 years old (11,581).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 09:48
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 10:06
Business

Registered unemployment down to 2.76% in Romania

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

At the end of October 2021, the unemployment rate registered at the national level in Romania was 2.76%, 0.09pp lower compared to the previous month and 0.51pp lower compared to that of October 2020.

Romania owes its low unemployment rate to the return to higher mobility within the European Union. The unemployment rate reflects now somewhat the mismatch of skills and the still significant size of the grey labour market, as the employers are pressing the Government to approve higher limits for foreign workers in constructions and HoReCa.

Regarding registered unemployment, the low readings also reflect the weak efficiency of the labour bureaus and people’s tendency to rely on alternative channels for seeking jobs.

The total number of registered unemployed people in Romania at the end of October 2021 was 241,540, 7,611 less than at the end of the previous month, Wall-street.ro reported. Out of the total registered unemployed people, 55,915 were receiving unemployment benefits, and 185,625 were not.

By areas of residence, the number of unemployed people at the end of October is as follows: 74,794 unemployed come from urban areas, and 166,746 unemployed come from rural areas.

Most of the unemployed people are aged between 40 and 49 years (62,629), followed by those over 55 years of age (49,064), in contrast to the fewer unemployed people between 25 and 29 years old (11,581).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 09:48
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest