Real Estate
Regina Maria leases 3,000 sqm in office project near Bucharest Polytechnic University
23 August 2019
Regina Maria, the second-biggest medical services provider on the Romanian market, has signed a 3,000 sqm lease in The Light office project close to the Bucharest Polytechnic University, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project is being developed by River Development, controlled by Romanian investor Ion Radulea. The project’s first building has a leasable area of 21,000 sqm.

With this transaction, Regina Maria taps into one of the hottest office hubs in Bucharest. Over 10,000 employees work in office buildings developed in the area in recent years.

Medicover, another leading medical services provider, also plans to open a clinic in an office building, namely in The Bridge project in the Orhideea area, where it also relocated its offices.

(Photo source: Facebook/Regina Maria-Reteaua Privata de Sanatate)

