Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:24
Business

RO refurbished phones marketplace grows faster than expected

08 October 2020
Romanian startup Flip.ro, a marketplace of refurbished phones, reached revenues of EUR 1.3 million in the first ten months after its launch and exceeded the initial estimates for full 2020.

The business, founded by local entrepreneurs Alin Luca and George Moroianu, launched in December 2019. Until now, over 6,000 phones have been sold through Flip.ro.

The platform's goal is to take a chunk of the peer-to-peer transactions with used phones in Romania, which take place through online marketplaces. Flip.ro checks and refurbishes the phones received from sellers and puts them on sale on the platform.

The platform also offers warranty for the smartphones it sells and has recently increased the warranty period from 100 days to 12 months. It has also introduced a new option that allows sellers to get their money faster in exchange for a higher fee for the platform. Thus, sellers don't have to wait for the phone to be sold, which can take about nine days, on average, and get their money in one or two days.

Last year, Flip.ro received an initial investment of EUR 120,000 from investment funds V7 Capital, owned by Andrei Cretu and Iulian Cîrciumaru, GapMinder (through the Techcelerator accelerator), and Difrnt Agency (the digital marketing team with which it collaborates to generate these results).

In June of this year, Flip.ro received new funds worth EUR 250,000, aimed at propelling the company as a leader of the second-hand and refurbished electronics market in Romania. The company wants to expand abroad in 2021. 

