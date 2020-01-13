Media: Three Libyan refugees tried to rob Romanian train passengers

Three Libyan refugees reportedly caused a massive scandal in a passenger train running on the Timisoara-Baia Mare route, as they tried to rob the passengers and even assaulted the ticket controller, local Digi24 reported.
The situation got out of control when the three refugees managed to steal several objects from a woman. The ticket controllers intervened and that’s when one of the three young men became violent and attacked one of the controllers. They were taken off the train at the following station, where several policemen were waiting for them.
Border policemen reportedly boarded the three refugees on the train, sending them to a center in Maramures county.
“Border policemen spotted the men and, because they couldn’t justify their presence in the area, they were sent to a center by train. They did not require an escort because they are staying here under an open regime and their right to travel is not limited,” Laura Bondar, spokesperson for the Oradea Border Police, explained.
