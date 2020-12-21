Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Romanian Police starts recruiting for new department dedicated to animal protection

21 December 2020
The Romanian Police has started recruiting officers for the central and territorial structures of the new Animal Protection Police. It hopes to fill 264 open positions for police officers and officers specialized in veterinary care, from external sources, local News.ro reported.

Completed applications can be registered online by December 28. Further information about the open positions, registration program, conditions for participation, or the necessary documents can be found here and on the websites of the territorial police units.

The government approved in mid-October the emergency ordinance on setting up the Animal Police in Romania

(Photo source: Facebook/Directia Generala de Politie a Municipiului Bucuresti)

