Romanian Police starts recruiting for new department dedicated to animal protection

The Romanian Police has started recruiting officers for the central and territorial structures of the new Animal Protection Police. It hopes to fill 264 open positions for police officers and officers specialized in veterinary care, from external sources, local News.ro reported.

Completed applications can be registered online by December 28. Further information about the open positions, registration program, conditions for participation, or the necessary documents can be found here and on the websites of the territorial police units.

The government approved in mid-October the emergency ordinance on setting up the Animal Police in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Directia Generala de Politie a Municipiului Bucuresti)