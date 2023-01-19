Social

Record January temperature reached in southern Romania: +22.5C

19 January 2023
The temperatures reached in Romania on January 18 were 15-17 degrees Celsius higher than normal for mid-January, according to the National Agency for Meteorology.

The day brought the maximum temperature ever recorded in the country: +22.5C, at Turnu Măgurele, ANM representatives told HotNews.ro. The previous record was set in January 2001 in Oravița.

Before the year 2000, temperatures above +20C in January were extremely rare.

The temperatures in the south of the country at 3 PM were higher than those in southern Spain and Italy. Only in Greece was the weather warmer. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal
 

1

