Record January temperature reached in southern Romania: +22.5C

The temperatures reached in Romania on January 18 were 15-17 degrees Celsius higher than normal for mid-January, according to the National Agency for Meteorology.

The day brought the maximum temperature ever recorded in the country: +22.5C, at Turnu Măgurele, ANM representatives told HotNews.ro. The previous record was set in January 2001 in Oravița.

Before the year 2000, temperatures above +20C in January were extremely rare.

The temperatures in the south of the country at 3 PM were higher than those in southern Spain and Italy. Only in Greece was the weather warmer.

