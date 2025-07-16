Real Estate

Real estate investment volumes remain strong in Romania in first half of 2025 - report

16 July 2025

Romania attracted roughly EUR 391 million in real estate investments during the first half of 2025, marking only a slight 6.5% decrease compared to the same period last year (EUR 418 million). Despite the dip, H1 2025 ranks as the second-best performing first semester in the past 12 years, standing 30% above the long-term average, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The consultancy firm was involved in three of the year’s largest transactions, with a combined value of EUR 160 million - accounting for more than 40% of the total investment volume. 

These included the sale of a portfolio of seven strip malls in cities such as Slobozia, Focșani, and Făgăraș, the Focșani Mall, and a significant portion of IRIDE Business Park in Bucharest. The IRIDE transaction involved 17 mixed-use buildings located near the Pipera subway station.

Cristi Moga, Head of Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, commented: “The results from the first half of the year confirm the renewed interest from foreign investors in the local real estate market, who contributed over 70% of the transaction volume. The outlook for the second half remains positive, considering ongoing transactions and the historical trend of stronger H2 activity. We expect a total investment volume between EUR 800 million and EUR 1 billion for the full year.”

Retail assets led the market with EUR 163 million in transactions (42% of the total), followed by office properties at EUR 126 million (32%) and mixed-use projects at EUR 55 million (14%). The office segment rebounded strongly from H1 2024, when it accounted for just 5% of total volume, thanks to better space utilization and declining vacancy rates.

Investors from the United Kingdom were the most active, with EUR 148 million in deals, representing 38% of the market, followed by Romanian investors with EUR 105 million (27%), and Hungarian investors with EUR 52 million (13%).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)

