Romania events: Râşnov film festival announces films in international documentary competition

Ten titles have been selected in the international documentary film competition of this year's Râşnov Film and Histories Festival (FFIR) from a total of 90 submissions.

Most of them will be presented for the first time in the country at screenings taking place at the Amza Pellea Cinema in Râşnov between August 15 and August 24.

They are Catherine Ulmer Lopez's Glenn Close, a feminist force (France, 2024), Joseph Beauregard's Le chagrin et la pitié - La France de Vichy dynamitéz (France, 2024), Ioana Grigore's Leo Records: Strictly for Our Friends (Romania, 2024), Cecile Allegra's Letizia Battaglia, a photographer facing the mafia (France, 2024), Katia Guiragossian's Missak & Mélinée Manouchian (France, 2024), Petro Aleksowski's My Gray World (Poland, 2025), Stefan Ludwig's Rebellion in the Brothel (Austria-Germany, 2024), Chad Gracia's Sex in the Soviet Union (Ukraine, 2024), Vincent Le Gal's TUUKKI, from the roots to the Bayou (France, 2025), and Dragos Turea's The Ultimate Weapon (Moldova, 2024).

The winners of the three FFIR 2025 awards will be designated by the professional jury, the high school student jury, and the audience present at the screenings.

This year, the professional jury includes the film critic Irina Margareta Nistor (Romania), the director Nicolas Jallot (France), and the director Alex Gherman (United States).

A special award will be given by the high school jury, an educational program coordinated by director Şerban Georgescu.

The 2025 edition of the event takes place between August 8 and August 10 in Feldioara, August 9 in Codlea, August 10 and August 14 in Braşov, and August 15 and August 24 in Râşnov.

FFIR 2025 will feature more than 50 film screenings, 19 debates and lectures by over 60 guests, 20 concerts, and three theater performances, as well as additional events.

The Citadel Garden, Amza Pellea Cinema, the Evangelical Church, the Schubz Center, Union Square, and private spaces in Râşnov, the Weavers' Bastion in Braşov, the Citadel in Feldioara, and the Evangelical Church in Codlea are the venues of the festival.

