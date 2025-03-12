Randstad Romania report: Job security and work-life balance more important than salary in 2025

For the first time, the Randstad Romania Workmonitor research showed that Romanian employees now prioritize job security (88%) and work-life balance (86%) over salary (84%), slightly exceeding the global average. The 2025 report highlights a shifting workplace landscape where employees value personalization, community, and future-ready skills, and employers must adapt to meet these evolving expectations.

Ionuț Huzu, Commercial Director of Randstad Romania, commented: “The workplace is evolving, and Romanian talent is leading the way - demanding not just jobs, but environments where they feel secure, valued, and empowered to grow. The companies that will thrive in the future are those that move beyond transactional employment models and embrace a culture of flexibility, belonging, and continuous development. Success will belong to organizations that see talent not as a workforce, but as a community - one that flourishes when trust, purpose, and opportunity align.”

When their expectations are unmet, many Romanian employees act, with 45% actively advocating for better working conditions. Over the past six months, many have seen improvements in salary packages, including extra annual leave, medical assistance, and pension plans - though at different rates, with 46% of Generation Z benefiting compared to just 21% of Baby Boomers.

Toxic workplaces remain a key concern, as 51% of Romanians - higher than the global average of 44% - have quit a job due to a negative work environment, a figure that has risen since last year. This trend is especially evident in IT & Telecommunications and blue-collar production sectors.

Flexibility is a key priority for talent, with 31% of employees leaving a job due to a lack of it. Younger workers benefit the most, as nearly half of Gen Zs have gained more flexibility in location over the past six months, compared to just 15% of Baby Boomers.

More than half of Romanian employees (52%) wouldn’t accept a job without flexible hours, and 41% expect location flexibility. If money weren’t a concern, 53% of Gen Z and 23% of Baby Boomers would opt out of work entirely.

Trust also plays a role - 74% feel their manager trusts them to work independently, with the highest confidence in life sciences & pharmaceuticals (100%) and the lowest in agriculture (57%). Two-thirds say they would trust their employer more if offered personalized work benefits.

In 2025, a lack of community is a stronger reason for job quitting than limited learning opportunities. More than half of Romanians would leave a job if they felt they didn’t belong, a sharp rise from last year. Nearly 90% say they perform better when connected with colleagues and see workplace community as essential for mental health and well-being.

For some, community matters more than pay - one in three would accept a lower salary if they had strong workplace friendships, a fulfilling social environment, or felt their job had a meaningful impact. Financial services rank highest for fostering a sense of community, followed by transport & logistics, engineering, and manufacturing.

Alignment with values also plays a key role. A third of employees have quit due to a lack of trust in leadership, and 58% would leave if they didn’t get along with their manager. Nearly half wouldn’t accept a job if the company’s social and environmental values didn’t match their own, while a similar share has considered quitting over their employer’s political stance.

The Randstad Workmonitor 2025 explores the views of 26,778 working people in 35 markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, collected between October 7, 2024, and November 6, 2024. This Romanian edition was conducted online among 500 employees aged 18 to 67. Randstad partnered with Evalueserve, a global research and analysis firm for this research.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Megaflopp/Dreamstime.com)