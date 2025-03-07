Raluca Țintoiu returns to ING Bank Romania as Head of Wholesale Banking

ING Bank Romania has appointed Raluca Țintoiu as the new Head of Wholesale Banking and a member of the Executive Committee. Effective March 17, 2025, Țintoiu will oversee the division dedicated to serving large corporations, multinational businesses, and financial institutions with annual turnovers exceeding EUR 100 million.

With over two decades of experience in banking, investments, capital markets, and insurance, Țintoiu has built a strong career specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and structured finance. She has led complex projects and managed high-performing teams both in Romania and internationally.

Țintoiu's career began in 1998 as a management trainee at ING Bank. She subsequently worked within the Corporate Finance and Structured Finance teams in Romania and the UK. After a decade with ING, she transitioned to UniCredit Romania, where she headed the local Corporate Finance Advisory team. In 2013, she was appointed CEO of NN Pensii, Romania's largest pension fund.

In 2017, she was forced to leave the helm of NN Pensii after having her authorization revoked by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). The ASF sanctioned her and the company for informing the contributors of the NN Pension Fund about the Government’s intention to nationalize the mandatory pension funds’ assets. She challenged the ASF’s sanction in court and got a final decision in 2020 absolving her of any wrongdoing and cancelling the ASF’s sanction.

In 2017, Țintoiu joined NN Netherlands' Corporate Strategy and Development team, contributing to key strategic projects of the NN Group. Most recently, she oversaw the integration of MetLife's operations in Poland, following its acquisition by NN Group in 2022. Returning to Romania in 2023, she served as CEO of DCraig Finance, managing fintech investments, and was a non-executive board member at Eazy Insurance.

Mihaela Bîtu, CEO of ING Bank Romania, said: "I am delighted to welcome Raluca back to the ING team, and I am confident that her experience, enthusiasm, and dynamic personality will greatly contribute to the success of the Wholesale Banking team and the continued growth of this key business line."

Țintoiu succeeds Florin Ilie, who held the role from 2019 to October 2024. Ilie has since moved into the position of Head of Business Banking, Deputy Director, and remains a member of the Executive Committee at ING Bank Romania.

