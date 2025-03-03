Politics

Rally organized by far-right parties in Bucharest in support of Calin Georgescu

03 March 2025

A rally estimated at tens of thousands of participants from all over the country was organized by the far-right party AUR and its smaller newly emerged partner POT in favor of pro-Russian isolationist and former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in Bucharest on March 1.

The rally was organized by AUR, the party of far-right politician George Simion, and followed a rally of a smaller magnitude organized a week earlier at the call of Calin Georgescu. In this regard, the street protests organized by the far-right politicians serve not only to keep the political turmoil up on the public agenda but also to negotiate the balance of powers between the two leaders (Simion and Georgescu). 

Georgescu, more active online than on public occasions, held a speech of several minutes only and avoided the radical statements and gestures seen in the short videos circulated on TikTok and other social media platforms.

With a much broader logistic infrastructure, among others, financed from the state-funded budget of his party, Simion sticks with supporting Georgescu’s presidential candidacy but would visibly step in and run himself in case the Constitutional Court bans the candidacy of the isolationist candidate with far-right rhetoric.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Adriana Neagoe)

