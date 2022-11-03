Business

Raiffeisen Romania to repay EUR 19 mln of undue interest charged on loans extended during 2006-2009

03 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) ruled that Raiffeisen Romania has to pay back EUR 19 mln, plus interest to be calculated on a case-by-case basis, to over 9,000 of its customers who took loans during 2006-2009, Bursa.ro reported.

The bank unilaterally raised the interest of the loans with no ground, according to the ruling, which is final.

Raiffeisen Romania pledged to comply with the verdict, calculate the interest and make the payments to its customers without waiting for individual demands.

On average, the bank has charged with no grounds interest of over EUR 2,000 per customer. It’s not immediately clear what interest will use Raiffeisen for calculating the interest paid for the sums to be returned to its customers: if it uses the interest it used to charge to its customers, the sum may easily double.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Raiffeisen Romania to repay EUR 19 mln of undue interest charged on loans extended during 2006-2009

03 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) ruled that Raiffeisen Romania has to pay back EUR 19 mln, plus interest to be calculated on a case-by-case basis, to over 9,000 of its customers who took loans during 2006-2009, Bursa.ro reported.

The bank unilaterally raised the interest of the loans with no ground, according to the ruling, which is final.

Raiffeisen Romania pledged to comply with the verdict, calculate the interest and make the payments to its customers without waiting for individual demands.

On average, the bank has charged with no grounds interest of over EUR 2,000 per customer. It’s not immediately clear what interest will use Raiffeisen for calculating the interest paid for the sums to be returned to its customers: if it uses the interest it used to charge to its customers, the sum may easily double.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania