Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:13
Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania reports 9% stronger 9M profit

13 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International, reported a RON 583 million (EUR 120 mln) net profit in January-September, 9% higher compared to the same period in 2019.

"Given the conditions - the lockdown in the second quarter, the decrease in operating income and the increase in the bank's provisions - the fact that we report an increase in lending makes me very satisfied with what we have done as a team," said Steven van Groningen, president & CEO of Raiffeisen Bank.

The bank's total assets increased by 17% year-on-year to RON 49.6 billion (EUR 10.2 bln). The net loan portfolio reached RON 28.39 bln (EUR 5.83 bln), up 3% compared to one year ago, and 4% compared to the end of 2019.

Raiffeisen Bank is one of the banks participating in the IMM Invest program and has so far approved loans worth over RON 1.2 bln.

The share of non-performing loans rate remained at almost the same level as one year ago - 3.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2020 (3.7% Q3 2019).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 08:10
12 November 2020
Business
Getin Holding hires Rothschild to sell Idea Bank Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:13
Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania reports 9% stronger 9M profit

13 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International, reported a RON 583 million (EUR 120 mln) net profit in January-September, 9% higher compared to the same period in 2019.

"Given the conditions - the lockdown in the second quarter, the decrease in operating income and the increase in the bank's provisions - the fact that we report an increase in lending makes me very satisfied with what we have done as a team," said Steven van Groningen, president & CEO of Raiffeisen Bank.

The bank's total assets increased by 17% year-on-year to RON 49.6 billion (EUR 10.2 bln). The net loan portfolio reached RON 28.39 bln (EUR 5.83 bln), up 3% compared to one year ago, and 4% compared to the end of 2019.

Raiffeisen Bank is one of the banks participating in the IMM Invest program and has so far approved loans worth over RON 1.2 bln.

The share of non-performing loans rate remained at almost the same level as one year ago - 3.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2020 (3.7% Q3 2019).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 08:10
12 November 2020
Business
Getin Holding hires Rothschild to sell Idea Bank Romania
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday