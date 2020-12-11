Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Getin Holding hires Rothschild to sell Idea Bank Romania

12 November 2020
Polish financial group Getin, founded by Leszek Czarnecki in 1996, has signed an agreement with the international investment bank Rothschild for consultancy services on the potential sale of its Romanian subsidiary, Idea Bank Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Getin Holding took over Idea Bank, formerly Romanian International Bank (RIB), in 2014 from its founder, US businessman Daniel Roberts.

The bank provides services to both individuals and SMEs, with 33 branches and three offices nationwide.

At the end of 2019, IDR ranked 22nd in the local banking sector, with a market share of 0.47% of the total assets.

Idea Bank recorded an operating income of RON 55.8 mln (EUR 11.5 mln) in the first half of 2020, up 11.7% compared to the same period of last year.

Its net profit almost doubled to RON 5.6 mln (EUR 1.15 mln), according to a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The whole Idea group, which also includes Idea Leasing, Idea Investment, Idea Finance, Idea Insurance Broker, and Idea Consumer Loans, recorded an operating income of RON 78 mln, down 2.6% year-on-year, and a net profit of RON 6.1 mln, 14% lower yoy.

Idea Bank's assets account for 93% of the group's total assets. In the first six months of 2020, the bank's assets increased by 9.8%, to RON 2.4 bln (EUR 490 mln), amid the increase in net loans by 9.4% year-to-date, to RON 1.5 bln, while the deposit base increased by 8.7% year-to-date, to RON 2.1 bln.

(Photo: Patryk Kosmider | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

