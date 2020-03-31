Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 10:55
Social
Romania to take part in Covid-19 drug trial, local health expert announces
31 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Within a few weeks, Romania will start testing a Covid-19 drug manufactured by a US company, Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, told Ziare.com.

Rafila said the country received the World Health Organization's approval to be part of the trial, and that the Matei Bals Institute will probably be the unit where it will take place.

“We have undertaken the formalities with the Europe office of the World Health Organization and I am happy we have managed to include Romania, probably the Matei Bals Institute, on the list of centers where the stage 3 of the clinical trial for this drug will take place. The study will include patients in several countries, and other products, so as when it is finished, it would be able to offer enough arguments for the Food and Drug Administration Administration (FDA) to approve its manufacturing and market introduction. Within a few months, I believe this drug will be available,” Rafila said.

Four Covid-19 therapeutical schemes will be tested at the same time at the Matei Bals Institute, but the US drug is considered the most promising in the specialized literature, Rafila said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 10:55
Social
Romania to take part in Covid-19 drug trial, local health expert announces
31 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Within a few weeks, Romania will start testing a Covid-19 drug manufactured by a US company, Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, told Ziare.com.

Rafila said the country received the World Health Organization's approval to be part of the trial, and that the Matei Bals Institute will probably be the unit where it will take place.

“We have undertaken the formalities with the Europe office of the World Health Organization and I am happy we have managed to include Romania, probably the Matei Bals Institute, on the list of centers where the stage 3 of the clinical trial for this drug will take place. The study will include patients in several countries, and other products, so as when it is finished, it would be able to offer enough arguments for the Food and Drug Administration Administration (FDA) to approve its manufacturing and market introduction. Within a few months, I believe this drug will be available,” Rafila said.

Four Covid-19 therapeutical schemes will be tested at the same time at the Matei Bals Institute, but the US drug is considered the most promising in the specialized literature, Rafila said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Retailers that sell groceries online & tips for safe shopping in supermarkets
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall