Romania to take part in Covid-19 drug trial, local health expert announces

Within a few weeks, Romania will start testing a Covid-19 drug manufactured by a US company, Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, told Ziare.com.

Rafila said the country received the World Health Organization's approval to be part of the trial, and that the Matei Bals Institute will probably be the unit where it will take place.

“We have undertaken the formalities with the Europe office of the World Health Organization and I am happy we have managed to include Romania, probably the Matei Bals Institute, on the list of centers where the stage 3 of the clinical trial for this drug will take place. The study will include patients in several countries, and other products, so as when it is finished, it would be able to offer enough arguments for the Food and Drug Administration Administration (FDA) to approve its manufacturing and market introduction. Within a few months, I believe this drug will be available,” Rafila said.

Four Covid-19 therapeutical schemes will be tested at the same time at the Matei Bals Institute, but the US drug is considered the most promising in the specialized literature, Rafila said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]