RAF Typhoons arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission

Six Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) landed at Romania’s Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on Monday, March 25, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced.

The fighter jets and roughly 200 RAF personnel (pilots and technical staff), together with the Romanian Air Force, will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command over the next four months.

This is the British Royal Air Force’s fifth rotation at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Constanța county, after those in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

“The enhanced air police missions, carried out jointly with NATO partners since 2014, are planned in advance and contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as to the strengthening of interoperability between the Romanian and allied Air Forces,” MApN said.

(Photo source: Facebook/MApN, Fortele Aeriene Romane)