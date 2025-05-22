Radisson announces major Romania expansion plans with four new properties in Bucharest, Braşov and Mamaia

Radisson Hotel Group has announced a major expansion in Romania, unveiling plans for four new hotel openings in Bucharest, Brașov, and Mamaia in the coming years.

Leading the new projects is the Radisson RED Bucharest Old Town, set to become the first Radisson RED in Romania. Scheduled to open in 2027, the hotel will transform a 1940s building that once housed the Institute of Hydroelectric Studies into a 104-room property.

Located in the heart of Bucharest's historic center, the hotel will feature a restaurant and bar, co-working lounge, outdoor terrace, and event spaces, including a 100 sqm multipurpose room and a rooftop pop-up venue.

In the mountain resort town of Brașov, the Radisson Blu Grand Mountain Resort is expected to open in early 2027. Nestled in the Carpathian Mountains, the resort will cater to adventure travelers with year-round offerings such as hiking, skiing, and biking, alongside luxury amenities, including a spa and gourmet dining.

Along the Black Sea coast, Radisson Blu Resort & Residences, Mamaia is set for a 2028 debut. The upscale development will feature 234 rooms and 102 branded residences, with sea views, a spa and fitness center, presidential suites, and event spaces, including a grand ballroom and meeting rooms.

Also, the Radisson Lagoon Hotel Bucharest will be part of the Central District Lagoon City project, bringing an urban resort concept to Romania's capital. The hotel will offer 323 rooms, a sandy beach, lagoon access, wellness center, and commercial areas.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, commented: "Romania is a dynamic and rapidly growing market for hotel development. The country's recent accession to the Schengen Area is expected to boost travel, trade, and tourism by eliminating border controls and facilitating easier movement of capital."

Radisson Hotel Group's existing Romanian portfolio includes notable properties such as the Radisson Blu Hotel and Park Inn in Bucharest, as well as hotels in Cluj and Brașov.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)