Local developer Radacini Estate starts new residential project in Bucharest
Rădăcini Estate, the real estate division of the Romanian group Rădăcini owned by Ali Madadi, is investing EUR 15 mln in a new residential project in Bucharest.
Named 303 by Rădăcini, the new project will be located on a 6,000 square meters (sqm) plot of land in the Sisești area, opposite the 47-hectare plot of land of Vastint Romania. The project has 74 housing units: studios, apartments with two or three rooms and four duplexes, but also 94 parking spaces.
This is the second large-scale project of Rădăcini Estate after Aviation Tower, an investment of UR 50 mln.
(Photo courtesy of the company)
