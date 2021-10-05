Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 08:29
Real Estate

Local developer Radacini Estate starts new residential project in Bucharest

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rădăcini Estate, the real estate division of the Romanian group Rădăcini owned by Ali Madadi, is investing EUR 15 mln in a new residential project in Bucharest.

Named 303 by Rădăcini, the new project will be located on a 6,000 square meters (sqm) plot of land in the Sisești area, opposite the 47-hectare plot of land of Vastint Romania. The project has 74 housing units: studios, apartments with two or three rooms and four duplexes, but also 94 parking spaces.

This is the second large-scale project of Rădăcini Estate after Aviation Tower, an investment of UR 50 mln.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 08:29
Real Estate

Local developer Radacini Estate starts new residential project in Bucharest

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rădăcini Estate, the real estate division of the Romanian group Rădăcini owned by Ali Madadi, is investing EUR 15 mln in a new residential project in Bucharest.

Named 303 by Rădăcini, the new project will be located on a 6,000 square meters (sqm) plot of land in the Sisești area, opposite the 47-hectare plot of land of Vastint Romania. The project has 74 housing units: studios, apartments with two or three rooms and four duplexes, but also 94 parking spaces.

This is the second large-scale project of Rădăcini Estate after Aviation Tower, an investment of UR 50 mln.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks