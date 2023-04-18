Bucharest to host contemporary art fair in May

RAD Art Fair, an event aiming to offer “a shared space for the understanding of the diversity and range of the contemporary art scene in Romania,” is scheduled to take place between May 4th and May 7th at Caro Hotel in Bucharest.

The fair will bring together 20 contemporary art galleries from Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara and Chișinău.

It will cover a Talks program with professionals from the art world; a sculpture park in the lakeside garden surrounding the venue; VIP events, including off-site visits to Bucharest’s galleries and private collections; and various events “to build and strengthen connections within and with Romania’s art community.”

The fair is meant to “consolidate the core of the art scene in Romania,” offer visibility to artists, galleries and cultural producers, and build a base “for the development of a healthy art market nationally,” the organizers explained.

The participating galleries are Atelier 35 (Bucharest), Biju (Cluj), Cazul 101 (Bucharest), Diptych (Bucharest), Gaep (Bucharest), H’art (Bucharest), Jecza (Timișoara), Lutnița (Chișinău), Matca (Cluj), Mobius (Bucharest), Plan B (Cluj, Berlin), Pogo (Bucharest), Galeria Posibilā (Bucharest), Sabot (Cluj), /SAC (Bucharest), Sandwich (Bucharest), Sector 1 (Bucharest), Suprainfinit (Bucharest), Catinca Tabacaru (Bucharest, Harare), and Viewing Room 17 (Cluj).

RAD Art Fair, an initiative of artistic directors Catinca Tabacaru and Daniela Palimariu, is organized by Asociația RAD through art galleries Cazul 101, Jecza, Mobius, Posibilă, /SAC, Sandwich, Sector 1, Suprainfinit and Catinca Tabacaru.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

