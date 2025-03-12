Dutch Rabelink builds 5,800 sqm warehouses in north-west Romania

Rabelink, a logistics company from Baia Mare, a subsidiary of the Dutch company Rabelink Services BV, is building a warehouse and several administrative spaces in the Baia Sprie Industrial Park, according to 2mnews.ro.

The building will have an area exceeding 5,800 square meters and a ground floor-mezzanine height regime.

The warehouse for food and non-food goods will be located on the ground floor, and the administrative spaces will be on the mezzanine. The project also includes the construction of a 24-space parking lot.

The company leased, through an auction, a 1.7-hectare plot of land and registered it as a work site, with the project currently in a pre-execution phase.

(Photo source: Viktor Levi/Dreamstime.com)