Publicis Groupe Romania launches PUBLICIS RELATIONS, a new agency with a different approach to communication and PR

Publicis Groupe Romania launches a new communication and PR agency: PUBLICIS RELATIONS.

Having a people-centered design, the agency brings to the local landscape a different approach to solving business and societal problems - data-driven analytics and behavioral-science, leading to a better understanding of people and contexts, providing new answers to "why?" and proposing communication solutions with greater potential to generate connection with the diverse audiences and real changes. Since tracking and measuring success is essential in the development and implementation of each initiative, the agency will also consider a component of pre-testing, constant monitoring of out-takes, and post campaign research to determine the impact.

PUBLICIS RELATIONS will be led by Laura Moisiu, a professional with over 15 years of experience in public relations and communication, during which she collaborated with brands and companies from various industries and coordinated locally and internationally recognized projects in the most important industry competitions, such as The European Excellence Awards, IPRA Golden World Awards, SABRE Awards EMEA, Effie Romania, Romanian PR Award, Webstock Awards or Romanian CSR Awards.

"The future of communication will be about a people’s understanding beyond the surface – what do they think, what do they feel, what motivates or demotivates them, how do they make certain decisions? These are questions to which PUBLICIS RELATIONS answers through a strategic approach in which the information provided by data tools is combined with behavioral-science - coming to explain and provide insights considering biases, contexts, while proposing new perspectives and ways of action. And that's because if we revolve around the effects, we do not address the causes and do not take into account the nuances, we cannot generate changes or be a long-term choice. More is needed - a communication through which we build a meaningful relationship that leads to real share of mind and heart," mentioned Laura Moisiu, Managing Director PUBLICIS RELATIONS.

PUBLICIS RELATIONS meets existing clients’ integrated solutions needs, while having a standalone portfolio.

"We welcome Laura and our colleagues from PUBLICIS RELATIONS, and we are delighted to have in the group a new agency ready to innovate in the field of communication and PR, through the mix of data-science + people-centered design. Together, we will continue to work under the principle of modular teams, accessing the capabilities and multiple resources of the ecosystem – Data Intelligence, Events or Production, in an agile manner, contributing to providing efficient communication solutions," added Alex Bădilă, COO Publicis Romania.

The list of services offered by PUBLICIS RELATIONS is rooted into the experience of the team and covers a complex area - Communication Strategy & Consulting, Brand Communication, Corporate Communication and Reputation Management, Stakeholders Relations, Engaging Society & Transformation, Internal Communication, Influencer Marketing, Content Development, Digital & Social Media, Experiential Marketing, Crisis Management, Sponsorship, Competitive & Trends Analysis, Monitoring & Reporting, as well as specialized trainings/ workshops (Change Management, Verbal, Nonverbal and Paraverbal Communication, KOLS & Influencers Relations, Business Intelligence).

"Publicis Groupe Romania is organized around the Power of One principle, giving clients access to our top specialists. With the launch of PUBLICIS RELATIONS, we further strengthen our expertise through a New Communication and PR team ready to build, for each client, suitable solutions that will surely make a difference in business and for society. I am convinced that the new agency will soon become one of the best performing communication and PR agencies in the country," said Teddy Dumitrescu, CEO & Partner Publicis Groupe Romania.

Publicis Groupe Romania, present for over 25 years on the local market, is the largest marketing, communication, and digital transformation group in Romania, based on the synergy between Creativity and Technology. The Group offers clients access to the most advanced Services and Work Tools, concentrated in four areas of expertise: Communication and PR, Media, Data and Technology.

With solid expertise in all relevant business verticals, Publicis Groupe Romania ensures, through its Power of One business model, a fluid Management of the Resources and Competences allocated to each Client.

Publicis Relations is the new communication and PR agency in Publicis Groupe Romania's portfolio, which includes some of the most powerful marketing and communication agencies in the world: Publicis, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, MSL The Practice, Zenith, Starcom and Spark Foundry.

