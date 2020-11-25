Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:08
Business

RO Fiscal Council sees 9%-of-GDP public deficit next year under “no policy change”

25 November 2020
Romania's public deficit will rise to 9.8% of GDP this year, 0.7% of GDP more than envisaged by the Government, according to the Fiscal Council's opinion on the third budget revision approved by the Romanian Executive on November 23.

Meanwhile, "the starting point" for calculating next year's gap is estimated at 9% of GDP, according to the same source.

The Government has increased the budget deficit target for this year from 8.6% to 9.2% of GDP, and finance minister Florin Citu mentioned 7% of GDP as a possible target for next year.

The two major elements mentioned by the Fiscal Council for its higher public deficit estimate this year are the budget payments deferred by the companies, which would prefer to reschedule them (under a facility already in place) than pay them by the December 25 deadline, and the fees charged by the state for the 5G licenses, likely not to be received this year.

The two revenue elements questioned by the Fiscal Council are likely to be deferred; therefore, they could be part of the revenues base in 2021.

The Fiscal Council also finds the 4.2% GDP contraction assumed by the Government somewhat optimistic. The consensus forecast indicates a 4-6% contraction.

The Fiscal Council's estimate for the 2021 budget is based on the fact that a large part of the 2020 budget deficit is structural and only partly caused by one-off elements. Furthermore, the effects of the crisis will remain in place for a large part of next year, requiring similar one-off measures.

(Photo source: Nuthawut Somsuk/Dreamstime.com)

