Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/19/2021 - 11:17
Social

Romania photo of the day: First public access defibrillator installed in Sinaia

19 November 2021
A public access defibrillator was installed on Thursday in a busy area of Sinaia, a popular mountain resort located about 120 km north of Bucharest. (Photo source: Primaria Sinaia on Facebook)

The AED (Automated External Defibrillator) installed at the entrance to the central Dimitrie Ghica Park can be used in case of emergency. The mountain town will get six more such life-saving devices in the coming period.

“It’s our duty to help each other in any situation. The red booths in Sinaia become points of intervention in case of cardiac arrest. Today we put into use the first point equipped with an automated external defibrillator. Six more will follow. The cabin is directly connected to the Monitoring and Control Dispatch Office of the Local Police, and the opening of the door will automatically send a signal to it. It is a small step towards a healthier community,” said Vlad Oprea, mayor of Sinaia.

Employees of businesses operating in the area were trained in the handling of the defibrillator. Also, Horațiu Măndăianu, primary doctor of emergency medicine and coordinator of the Sinaia ambulance station, showed those present at the launching event how the device works and how to perform CPR correctly.

Cardiologist Gabriel Tatu-Chițoiu was also invited to the event, where he talked about the importance of providing first aid in case of cardiac arrest.

