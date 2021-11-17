Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romania photo of the day: Vaccination certificate issued in Romania more than 150 years ago

17 November 2021
A photo of a vaccination certificate issued in Romania more than 150 years ago was recently shared on the Facebook page of RO Vaccinare - the national information platform on COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo source: RO Vaccinare/the National Museum of History of Romania on Facebook)

“Vaccines have been helping humanity overcome pandemics since the oldest times. […] This is what a vaccination certificate looked like in 1863 and was issued for a purpose. Public health was extremely important, and people were much more responsible members of the community,” RO Vaccinare explained in the message accompanying the photo.

RO Vaccinare also recommended people to use only official sources for information and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This 1863 vaccination certificate and others like it, as well as other similar documents, are featured in a temporary photo-documentary exhibition currently hosted by the National Museum of History of Romania. Further details are available here.

