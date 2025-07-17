Business

Romanian Social Democratic Party demands tougher tax rules for multinationals and new turnover levy

17 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) is pushing for stricter tax regulations targeting multinational companies and a new turnover tax as part of ongoing fiscal reform negotiations within the ruling coalition. Interim party president Sorin Grindeanu warned that the PSD could exit the coalition if its key proposals are not accepted, although he described the alliance as "rather stable".

"We are the only left-wing party in a right-wing coalition. It is an abnormal coalition in an atypical situation. It is neither on the brink of a collapse, nor are there disagreements," Grindeanu told Observator on July 16.

Among the PSD's key demands is the introduction of tighter transfer pricing rules aimed at limiting profit shifting by multinational companies operating in Romania. The party also seeks a 0.5% turnover tax to be applied to all companies, in addition to existing corporate tax obligations.

The measures are intended to be part of the government's second package of fiscal reforms, expected by the end of July, according to Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. Some PSD demands are reportedly included in this second round or a third package still under preparation.

Grindeanu also called for revisions to the initial fiscal package, which includes changes to social contributions. He insisted that certain groups - including war veterans, former political prisoners, and mothers on parental leave - should be exempt from paying contributions to the public health system, a provision that was already partly addressed.

"You can't ask from those with low and medium incomes, as a first move. You can't convince me that we are closing the deficit with the health system contributions paid by the political prisoners. Or for war veterans," Grindeanu stated.

Romania is under pressure to narrow its budget deficit, which is expected to exceed 5% of GDP this year. The proposed tax measures are part of wider efforts to increase revenue without disproportionately affecting low-income earners.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian Social Democratic Party demands tougher tax rules for multinationals and new turnover levy

17 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) is pushing for stricter tax regulations targeting multinational companies and a new turnover tax as part of ongoing fiscal reform negotiations within the ruling coalition. Interim party president Sorin Grindeanu warned that the PSD could exit the coalition if its key proposals are not accepted, although he described the alliance as "rather stable".

"We are the only left-wing party in a right-wing coalition. It is an abnormal coalition in an atypical situation. It is neither on the brink of a collapse, nor are there disagreements," Grindeanu told Observator on July 16.

Among the PSD's key demands is the introduction of tighter transfer pricing rules aimed at limiting profit shifting by multinational companies operating in Romania. The party also seeks a 0.5% turnover tax to be applied to all companies, in addition to existing corporate tax obligations.

The measures are intended to be part of the government's second package of fiscal reforms, expected by the end of July, according to Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. Some PSD demands are reportedly included in this second round or a third package still under preparation.

Grindeanu also called for revisions to the initial fiscal package, which includes changes to social contributions. He insisted that certain groups - including war veterans, former political prisoners, and mothers on parental leave - should be exempt from paying contributions to the public health system, a provision that was already partly addressed.

"You can't ask from those with low and medium incomes, as a first move. You can't convince me that we are closing the deficit with the health system contributions paid by the political prisoners. Or for war veterans," Grindeanu stated.

Romania is under pressure to narrow its budget deficit, which is expected to exceed 5% of GDP this year. The proposed tax measures are part of wider efforts to increase revenue without disproportionately affecting low-income earners.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s map of salaries shows Bucharest and western counties on top, south lagging behind
17 July 2025
Justice
Romania’s former tourism minister Elena Udrea released on parole
17 July 2025
Politics
Arizona to be first US state to open trade office in Romania, says Embassy
17 July 2025
Transport
UAE’s Etihad Airways to connect Bucharest to Abu Dhabi from March 2026
17 July 2025
Politics
Romanian data watchdog fines Călin Georgescu for unlawful use of cookies, data collection on his website
17 July 2025
Defense
Romania expands voluntary military service to replace aging reservists
17 July 2025
Business
ROCA Investments exits from Artesana dairy after five years
17 July 2025
M&A
Romania’s Dedeman makes first international move with acquisition of Praktiker Hellas in Greece