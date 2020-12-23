Romanian Social Democrats vow to make "tough opposition"

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) refused to attend the consultations summoned by president Klaus Iohannis. The party's leaders criticized the president for not designating the prime minister candidate proposed by the biggest party in Parliament (PSD). They announced "tough opposition" against "the gang of losers" that formed the would-be ruling coalition.

Although it can not count on the support of the other opposition party, the Alliance for Romanians' Unity (AUR), at least not openly, PSD can leverage on the ruling coalition's fragile majority in Parliament, although not as efficiently as it has done over the past year when it was in control of a volatile, informal majority.

An informal united opposition alliance PSD-AUR is emerging, though

AUR voiced the same accusations against president Klaus Iohannis as those mentioned by PSD. AUR also floated a first topic targeting potential disagreements within the ruling coalition: AUR leader George Simion urged the Government to reopen the schools. The leader of ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, has recently mentioned such a step as needed in January. The topic is of broad interest, has been used by PSD during the electoral campaign. It speculates the most debatable decisions of the center-right coalition, which can be challenged from the position of a moderate opposition force as AUR claims to be.

PSD leader indirectly admits he could not have formed a majority

"PSD will enter the opposition. We will make a tough opposition," said PSD president Marcel Ciolacu. He accused president Iohannis of siding with the center-right ruling coalition. "I wish them good luck," Ciolacu said.

Asked if he tried to form a majority, he replied that "it was very difficult to observe the spirit of the Constitution as long as the president is not the guarantor of the Constitution, but the guarantor of a political party."

"We had discussions with all political leaders," Ciolacu added.

On Tuesday, December 22, PSD was invited for consultations at the Presidency's Cotroceni Palace. Formally, the center-right coalition members were invited separately, but, eventually, the president met all of them as a team.

Last week, the head of state had a round of consultations with the political parties represented in the Parliament. At that time, PSD proposed doctor Alexandru Rafila for prime minister.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)