Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:49
Politics
Romanian Social Democrat leader: No-confidence motion against Liberal Govt. will pass
06 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will submit a no-confidence motion against the Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban, and the motion will pass the Parliament vote, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening, July 5.

Senator Serban Nicolae has already drafted a first form of the no-confidence motion, and the Social Democrats have gathered 204 signatures so far, Ciolacu said at local news station Antena 3, according to Digi24. Thus, the PSD leader is confident that his party will have enough votes to pass this no-confidence motion.

The Social Democrats have not set a date for submitting the no-confidence motion to the Parliament but, according to Ciolacu, this will most likely happen after the state of alert.

“The Romanians started to see who they’re dealing with. The government lacks credibility. […] The prime minister is a pathological liar. […] Orban no longer has any credibility. The President of Romania must acknowledge this political failure called Orban and demand his resignation. They (e.n the Liberals) have turned this pandemic into a political game, and now this political game is turning against them,” Marcel Ciolacu said. 

The PSD leader also said that his party is planning to propose an economist for the PM seat.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:49
Politics
Romanian Social Democrat leader: No-confidence motion against Liberal Govt. will pass
06 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will submit a no-confidence motion against the Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban, and the motion will pass the Parliament vote, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening, July 5.

Senator Serban Nicolae has already drafted a first form of the no-confidence motion, and the Social Democrats have gathered 204 signatures so far, Ciolacu said at local news station Antena 3, according to Digi24. Thus, the PSD leader is confident that his party will have enough votes to pass this no-confidence motion.

The Social Democrats have not set a date for submitting the no-confidence motion to the Parliament but, according to Ciolacu, this will most likely happen after the state of alert.

“The Romanians started to see who they’re dealing with. The government lacks credibility. […] The prime minister is a pathological liar. […] Orban no longer has any credibility. The President of Romania must acknowledge this political failure called Orban and demand his resignation. They (e.n the Liberals) have turned this pandemic into a political game, and now this political game is turning against them,” Marcel Ciolacu said. 

The PSD leader also said that his party is planning to propose an economist for the PM seat.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
06 July 2020
Cuisine
Ten traditional desserts to try in Romania
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral