Romanian Social Democrat leader: No-confidence motion against Liberal Govt. will pass

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will submit a no-confidence motion against the Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban, and the motion will pass the Parliament vote, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening, July 5.

Senator Serban Nicolae has already drafted a first form of the no-confidence motion, and the Social Democrats have gathered 204 signatures so far, Ciolacu said at local news station Antena 3, according to Digi24. Thus, the PSD leader is confident that his party will have enough votes to pass this no-confidence motion.

The Social Democrats have not set a date for submitting the no-confidence motion to the Parliament but, according to Ciolacu, this will most likely happen after the state of alert.

“The Romanians started to see who they’re dealing with. The government lacks credibility. […] The prime minister is a pathological liar. […] Orban no longer has any credibility. The President of Romania must acknowledge this political failure called Orban and demand his resignation. They (e.n the Liberals) have turned this pandemic into a political game, and now this political game is turning against them,” Marcel Ciolacu said.

The PSD leader also said that his party is planning to propose an economist for the PM seat.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)