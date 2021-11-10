Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Romania's Social Democrats argue in favour of progressive taxation

10 November 2021
The flat income tax rate is emerging as a point of disagreement between the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democrats (PSD), which kicked off negotiations to form a new ruling coalition.

After their meeting on November 9, the leaders of the two parties, Florin Cîțu and Marcel Ciolacu, expressed contrasting views on the topic.

The Social Democratic leader reiterated his party's intention to reconsider the income taxation system.

"In all developed countries, with more developed economies than Romania, [progressive taxation system] is enforced. Four states have remained with the flat income tax rate in Europe. (...) I think that next year we'll have time to discuss and come to the conclusion that we cannot remain the last country with a flat income tax rate," Marcel Ciolacu said, according to Realitatea.net.

Asked about this, PNL leader Florin Cîțu stated that he and the party strongly oppose it.

"In principle, PNL informed about the important elements [of the economic policy] for us, and we will not increase taxes in the next period. Reconsidering [the flat income tax rate] is not on the agenda. No taxation system that will lead to increased taxes will be accepted," Cîţu said.

PNL vice-president Cristian Busoi made it even more clear: the flat income tax rate is a red line for us, he told B1 TV station.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

