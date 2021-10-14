Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa is Editor-in-Chief at Romania-Insider.com. 

 

Business

Romania's Social Democrats promote energy price capping mechanism

14 October 2021
Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) drafted a bill aimed at capping the energy (electricity, natural gas) end-user prices for the residential consumers, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) agrees in principle but argues that key amendments are necessary.

Under the draft sketched by PSD, the energy prices would be capped at the January - September average for a period of six months, local Adevarul reported.

The energy supplier will be compensated for the losses incurred from a Fund financed from a 50% tax levied on electricity and natural gas producers' profit and the public budget.

Acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu argued that the state aid scheme must be first notified to the European Commission, and the energy market regulator ANRE should closely monitor the entire mechanism, according to Adevarul. Provisions aimed at compelling the supplier to purchase energy at the lowest possible price from the market (and thus ask for the smallest possible state aid) should be included in the model. 

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

14 October 2021
Business
EC advises member states to mitigate effects of high energy prices
