Politics

Romanian Social Democrats file criminal complaint against government

28 July 2026

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The Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced that it has filed a criminal complaint against the government of acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan on the grounds that it has exceeded its constitutional powers, according to a press release cited by G4media.ro

The party led by Sorin Grindeanu, who pulled out of the ruling coalition and filed, together with far-right party AUR, a successful no-confidence motion against their former partners on May 5, also asked the Bucharest Court of Appeal to suspend government decisions adopted last week that are milestones in the PNRR, such as the Decision on the approval of the National Strategy for Biodiversity Conservation 2026–2030, a milestone in the PNRR with a EUR 972 million grant attached.

"We are notifying the General Prosecutor's Office - so that prosecutors can analyze, within the limits of their legal powers, the criminal consequences of adopting and implementing constitutionally prohibited acts," the PSD press release states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

Romanian Social Democrats file criminal complaint against government

28 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced that it has filed a criminal complaint against the government of acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan on the grounds that it has exceeded its constitutional powers, according to a press release cited by G4media.ro

The party led by Sorin Grindeanu, who pulled out of the ruling coalition and filed, together with far-right party AUR, a successful no-confidence motion against their former partners on May 5, also asked the Bucharest Court of Appeal to suspend government decisions adopted last week that are milestones in the PNRR, such as the Decision on the approval of the National Strategy for Biodiversity Conservation 2026–2030, a milestone in the PNRR with a EUR 972 million grant attached.

"We are notifying the General Prosecutor's Office - so that prosecutors can analyze, within the limits of their legal powers, the criminal consequences of adopting and implementing constitutionally prohibited acts," the PSD press release states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

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