Romania’s Social Democrats seek to hinder government activity through court actions

The Bucharest Court of Appeal suspended six of 11 government decisions challenged by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to Digi24. Two of the suspended decisions concern milestones that Romania must meet under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The court examined six of the 11 challenges on July 30 and suspended all six. The remaining five cases are due to be heard next week, most likely on August 3.

The PSD had initially challenged 12 government decisions, but acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan withdrew the decision concerning the National Strategy for Biodiversity Conservation 2026-2030 two days before the court hearing. The biodiversity strategy is also an RRF milestone.

The two suspended decisions linked directly to RRF milestones concern the reorganisation of the Ministry of Agriculture and the granting of housing and transitional benefits to adults with severe, serious or moderate disabilities leaving public residential centres.

Romania must complete the relevant RRF milestones by the end of August to secure the associated EU funding. The court decisions therefore add uncertainty to the government’s efforts to meet the deadlines.

The PSD’s legal challenge is part of a broader confrontation between the party and the minority government led by Bolojan, amid a continuing political deadlock. The Social Democrats have sought to challenge government decisions adopted during the interim period, arguing that the executive has exceeded its legal authority.

PSD president Sorin Grindeanu recently said that no settlement of the political crisis could be reached before August 15, while suggesting that the situation could improve after that date without providing further details.

The government has previously warned that court action against decisions implementing RRF commitments could put EU funding at risk. Bolojan said the government had withdrawn the biodiversity decision and sent it to Parliament as a bill to avoid the possibility of its suspension pending a final court ruling.

The five remaining cases are expected to be heard next week, while Romania continues to face an end-August deadline for completing the RRF milestones.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)