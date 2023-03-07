Romanian Social Democrats announce candidate for Bucharest City Hall

Romanian Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu confirmed that former Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea is his party's candidate in the coming local elections scheduled for 2024, Wall-street.ro reported.

He criticised the performance of the incumbent mayor Nicusor Dan, a candidate with his origin in the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) but supported in 2020 by the Liberal Party (PNL).

Aiming to get the sympathy of the real estate developers, hit by the incumbent mayor's attempts to preserve as much as possible green areas in the city, and the votes of the residents frustrated by the unmanageable public heating system, the Social Democrat leader re-launched former mayor Gabriela Firea, known for the various benefits extended to residents and the lucrative municipal companies set up to avoid tight control on public money spending.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)