Romanian prosumers can get nearly EUR 3,000 grants for storage capacities

The draft guide for prosumers who want to install energy storage systems is available, starting August 18, on the website of the Ministry of Environment, Waters, and Forests, according to a press release from the Ministry of Environment. The budget of the scheme is RON 400 million (EUR 26.3 million).

The funding granted by AFM will be a maximum of 75% of the total value of the project, without exceeding RON 15,000 (EUR 2,860), VAT included, Economica.net reported.

The financed storage systems must be new, compatible with the existing photovoltaic system, and have a minimum capacity of 12 kWh.

An important innovation is the introduction of a point-based selection, instead of granting funding exclusively in the order of application.

iulian@romania-insider.com