Romanian prosecutors freeze EUR 6.4 mln in illegal care home network case

Prosecutors handling the criminal case targeting the illegal care home network operated by Viorel Pașca and his “Dumbrava – God Takes Care” association have placed seizures on the suspects’ movable and immovable assets to cover the enormous moral damages claimed by victims.

The seizures in Bihor County, western Romania, are meant to prevent the alienation of assets by the defendants, which would result in a state of insolvency that would make compensation of victims impossible at the end of the trial. In the reasoning of the decision, judicial authorities pointed to the proportional nature of the measure in relation to the protection of the fundamental rights of the injured persons.

The case of the illegal care homes broke last week, uncovering similarities with another, more serious case from 2023. Unlike the latter, however, the situation of the care homes in Bihor is not as clear, leading many to argue that Viorel Pașca and his association were doing their best with the available resources, taking care of patients who had been abandoned by state institutions.

On the other side, prosecutors say that the network exploited vulnerable people, targeting those without families to benefit from their income. According to DIICOT, over 2,200 vulnerable persons passed through centers controlled by the group in the last 6 years. Around 401 died, and another 413 were found during the searches. Around 200 of those found had disabilities.

“The injured persons, brought from multiple hospital units and social assistance directorates in several counties, were placed in buildings located in the areas of Holod, Ceica, Tinca, and Lăzăreni communes, under the appearance of providing specialized care services, treatment, and social assistance by the group leader,” DIICOT stated.

Viorel Pașca did not have any legal right to provide such services, according to the prosecutors.

EUR 48,500 every month

On Thursday, July 2, a Bucharest court placed Viorel Pașca, his wife, and their three sons under judicial control pending further investigations. Judicial control was also ordered for the person who managed branches and community organizations within the association, although the decision is not final. DIICOT prosecutors had requested preventive arrest for 30 days for all the suspects.

According to G4Media, 74 of the more than 400 people under Viorel Pașca’s care had disability benefits. Roughly 30 people under Pașca’s care also received another disability allowance, which replaced the payment for a personal assistant. This means that Pașca’s association secured RON 253,600 (EUR 48,500) every month by hosting them.

Viorel Pașca had said the same on Thursday, July 2, after leaving the Tribunal. “Out of 400 people, only 100 had any income. How could I have gotten rich?” he said.

Pro-Pașca protest

On Sunday, July 5, around 2,500 supporters of Viorel Pașca filled Unirii Square in Oradea, the capital of Bihor County. Numerous came with EU and Romanian flags and banners, demanding that the activity at Dumbrava not be “punished” and accusing the authorities of abuse.

People with various disabilities also participated, including wheelchair users, as well as people from outside the county. Most of those present were members of neo-Protestant churches, according to local news outlet eBihoreanul, and were led by a pastor.

One of the posters read “The state sent the sick to Dumbrava! And the same state accuses him!” referring to one of the lines of defense invoked by Pașca’s supporters, according to which his activity filled a gap left by public institutions in the care of vulnerable people.

Răzvan Doseanu, Viorel Pașca’s attorney, attended the protest and addressed those gathered. He avoided going into the details of the case, stating that these would be discussed before prosecutors and judges. Instead, he said that Pașca and his family retained their dignity throughout the process.

Viorel Pașca and his family were not present at the protest. At the end, Pașca sent a message of thanks to his supporters on Facebook. The event ended with prayers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)