Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 08:19
Business

Romanian B2B marketplace for logistics and storage equipment expands in Austria

22 July 2021
ProfiCircle, a B2B marketplace in the global storage and retail systems industry, founded by two Romanians, will expand this month in Austria and is preparing a new round of financing for further expansion in Europe and North America.

"Since the establishment of the company, the business model has been designed for international expansion. (…) The demand for the endowment and modernization of logistics and retail spaces has increased, as well as the need for the fast delivery of products, as the e-commerce sector has registered an increasing trend ", said Cristian Gușă, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer ProfiCircle, quoted by Profit.ro.

In July, the company will launch its operations in Austria, where it will cover the entire DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, markets with a very high demand for the modernization of commercial spaces).

In the medium and long term, the expansion will continue with new markets in Europe, including France and Poland, and subsequently with North America.

ProfiCircle has so far attracted investments of EUR 500,000 from Romanian and Swiss angel investors.

Until the end of the year, a new round of financing will follow, to fuel further expansion, new functionalities of the platform and the growth of the team.

Under the previous financing round in 2020, the company was valued at about EUR 4 mln.

(Photo: Ronstick/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

10

Editor's picks