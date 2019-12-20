Former Romanian PM’s party loses 16 MPs in one day

Daniel Constantin, a former deputy prime minister in the Government led by Victor Ponta, Sorin Cimpeanu, a former education minister in the same cabinet, and 14 other MPs of PRO Romania left the party led by former PM Victor Ponta on Thursday, December 19. They motivated their gesture saying that the party has changed its doctrine and ideals.

“Initially, the Pro Romania project was based on a centrist ideological component, but we have noticed a sustained evolution towards another direction, and a change in the doctrine and ideals. Since we entered politics, we have supported social-liberal ideas, because Romania needs policies and measures that put first the freedom and the rights of the citizens, but which also include the social aspects,” reads a Facebook post by Daniel Constantin, who was one of the founders of PRO Romania, alongside Sorin Cimpeanu and Victor Ponta, in 2017.

The departure of the 16 MPs from PRO Romania was expected since they had a decisive role in the installation of the Liberal Government led by Ludovic Orban, as they voted for the new cabinet despite Ponta’s decision that PRO Romania should not support the new government. The Orban cabinet would not have passed the vote in the Parliament without these votes and many expect the group to join the National Liberal Party (PNL).

At the beginning of December, former prime minister Mihai Tudose also left PRO Romania, after a public conflict with Victor Ponta. The former PM accused Tudose that he negotiated behind his back that PRO Romania MPs support the Orban cabinet. Tudose, who gained a seat in the European Parliament on PRO Romania’s list, following the May 2019 elections, didn’t rule out returning to the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

(Photo source: Facebook/Pro Romania)